GREENVILLE — Kim Cromwell, member of the Ladybug Garden Club, will be at the Greenville Public Library to discuss how to design a country garden using heirloom plants and which plants compliment each other.

Patrons can join the discussion at 6 p.m. March 28 at the library.

The Ladybug Garden Club also will donate the book “Heirloom Country Gardens” by Sarah Wolfgang Heffner.

This is a free event. Registration is not required.