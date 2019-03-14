Posted on by

Arcanum Middle School FCCLA donates pillowcases


Arcanum Middle School FCCLA students make a presentation to the Greenville YMCA Childcare Center.

Arcanum Middle School FCCLA students make a presentation to the Greenville YMCA Childcare Center.


Courtesy photo

Arcanum Middle School FCCLA students make a presentation to Arcanum-Butler school nurse Terri Greeve.


Courtesy photo

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Middle School FCCLA chapter recently made pillow cases for several local organizations in Greenville and Arcanum.

Students were able to sew 21 cases using a variety of kid friendly fabrics. Students made the cases using the sewing machine and serger.

Pillow cases were donated to the Greenville YMCA Childcare Center, the Arcanum-Butler school clinic and the elementary and middle school students.

Arcanum Middle School FCCLA students make a presentation to the Greenville YMCA Childcare Center.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-20190207_151450_001.jpgArcanum Middle School FCCLA students make a presentation to the Greenville YMCA Childcare Center. Courtesy photo

Arcanum Middle School FCCLA students make a presentation to Arcanum-Butler school nurse Terri Greeve.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-20190212_105436.jpgArcanum Middle School FCCLA students make a presentation to Arcanum-Butler school nurse Terri Greeve. Courtesy photo