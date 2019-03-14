Arcanum Middle School FCCLA donates pillowcases

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Middle School FCCLA chapter recently made pillow cases for several local organizations in Greenville and Arcanum.

Students were able to sew 21 cases using a variety of kid friendly fabrics. Students made the cases using the sewing machine and serger.

Pillow cases were donated to the Greenville YMCA Childcare Center, the Arcanum-Butler school clinic and the elementary and middle school students.