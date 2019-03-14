Arcanum Class of 1969 to host raffle

ARCANUM – The Arcanum High School Class of 1969 will soon celebrate its 50th reunion and will host a raffle.

Paulette (McGriff) Zawosky (1951-2003) was a well-known Darke County artist, photographer and quilter. Sonny Custer and Eva Lou (Kuhn) Custer, classmates of Zawosky, have donated a painting for a raffle. Proceed will be given for an art scholarship.

The oil on canvas currently is on display at Montage in Greenville where tickets may be purchased for $5 for one or $10 for three. It then will be exhibited on April 12 at the 50th class reunion. Finally it will travel to the Trojan Alumni Homecoming on April 13 where the winning ticket will be drawn.

As a child, Zawosky always had a crayon and paper in hand and loved drawing. Being behind the lens of a camera was very fascinating for her as she would capture historical buildings that some day would be gone. Her pen and ink drawings highlight many of Darke County’s activities and locations. Many of her pen and ink collage scenes are featured in local establishments.