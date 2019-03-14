Maria Stein Shrine Adoration Guild to host 2-part Lenten series

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine Adoration Guild will host a two-part Lenten learning series on March 26 and April 11, presented by Sister Joyce Ann Zimmerman, C.PP.S.

She is the founding director of the Institute for Liturgical Ministry in Dayton, an adjunct professor of liturgy and a frequent facilitator of workshops on liturgy. She has published numerous scholarly and pastoral liturgical books and articles.

On March 26, the first session “Sin and Conversion” is a reflection on the cross, individuals’ own sinfulness and God’s faithful offer of forgiveness. Zimmerman will discuss sin and how individuals can overcome their tendency to turn away from God, how they can become more aware of their sinfulness and be brought to conversion.

On April 11, the second session focuses on reconciliation and the Sacrament of Penance. In a world so torn by broken relationships, reconciliation is a gentle nudge to wholeness and unity. The Sacrament of Penance is a blessed opportunity to receive the sacramental sign of God’s forgiveness.

On both days, the presentation will be first offered at 10 a.m. then repeated at 7 p.m. Both presentations are free and open to the public. Guests do not have to attend both to experience the richness of the message, but they are encouraged to do so. For more information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org or contact Susan Jenkins at 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein.