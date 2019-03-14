Big Brothers Big Sisters receives grant from DP&L Foundation

DAYTON – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County received a grant from the DP&L Foundation to address the mentoring needs of at-risk youth through its after-school Big Buddies program.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters is truly grateful for the support we receive from the DP&L Foundation,” Executive Director Jennifer Bruns said. “Last year we served over 600 youth through our programs, and this is all thanks to the support of companies like DP&L. This grant award will go a long way in our non-profit organization in matching high school Big Buddy mentors with K-fourth grade children in our seven after-school Big Buddies sites.”

Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment in which high school students volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school volunteers, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on educational and recreational activities. This year’s curriculum is titled “Mindfulness: Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies” and focuses on brain development, social and emotional growth, nutrition and exercise.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County was founded in 1977 to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better forever. Their next major fundraiser, 13th annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K, will be held on June 20 at Tawawa Park in Sidney.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit, United Way partner agency. Anyone who would like to make a big difference in the life of a child, either through volunteering, financial contribution, event sponsorship or event participation, may contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.