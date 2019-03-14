Big Brothers Big Sisters receives funds from Ketrow Foundation

DARKE COUNTY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County announced that it recently received grant funding from the Ketrow Foundation.

The Ketrow Foundation offers funding for organizations in need who serve the Darke County community. The funding will be utilized for Big Brothers Big Sisters after-school Big Buddies mentoring programs located at Ansonia, Greenville and Versailles schools.

Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment in which high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on educational and recreational activities. This year’s curriculum is titled “Mindfulness: Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies” and focuses on brain development, social and emotional growth, nutrition and exercise.

High school mentoring programs have become a widespread component of many nationally affiliated Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. Studies prove that children who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy, productive adults.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has a vision for all children to achieve success in life. Its mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally-supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

By partnering with parents, guardians, volunteers and others in the community; BBBS is held accountable for each child in its program achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success. The Big Buddies program has proven beneficial not only for the “Littles” but for high school volunteers as well.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way partner agency. Community members can help support the local Big Brothers Big Sisters by participating in its 13th annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K on June 20. Anyone who would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer or learn more about how to make a difference in a child’s life may contact the local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information. Duck Derby adoptions, 5K registration, prize information and more information regarding the upcoming event can be found on the agency’s website.