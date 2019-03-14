Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust contributes to Big Brothers Big Sisters

DARKE COUNTY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County accepted a grant from the Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust to assist with funding for its after-school Big Buddies programs at Ansonia, Greenville and Versailles Schools.

The Big Buddies mentoring program allows high school volunteers to meet two times per month with elementary students to offer activities that are planned and supervised by agency staff. Each high school student is assigned to work with one or two children throughout the nine-month program. This year’s curriculum is titled “Mindfulness: Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies” and focuses on brain development, social and emotional growth, nutrition and exercise.

Children enrolled in the program are provided with positive role models who offer guidance, support and life-enhancing activities.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ vision is for all children to achieve success in life. Its mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported, one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better forever.

By partnering with parent/guardians, volunteers and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters is accountable for each child in its program achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit, United Way partner agency and is supported through financial contributions and annual fundraisers. Its 13th annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K is coming up on June 20 at Tawawa Park in Sidney.

Anyone who would like to make a difference in the life of a child, either through volunteering, financial contribution or event sponsorship, should contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.

Duck Derby adoptions, 5K registration, prize and sponsorship information can be found at the agency’s website.