Big Brothers Big Sisters secures funding from Darke Rural Electric Trust

DARKE COUNTY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County has been awarded grant funding from the Darke Rural Electric Trust to assist with costs associated with its Community-Based Matching Program.

This program matches adult volunteers with children in need of a mentor to provide guidance, friendship and a positive role model.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally-supported, one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

By partnering with parents/guardians, volunteers and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters is accountable for each child in their programs achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success.

Studies prove that Big Brothers Big Sisters’ programs work and have proven youth outcomes. After just one year of enrollment, children are 46 percent less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27 percent less likely to begin using alcohol, 52 percent less likely to skip school, 37 percent less likely to skip a class and 33 percent less likely to hit someone.

When children and teens have the influence of a caring adult, they are more likely to avoid unwanted behaviors and to focus on academics. Today’s youth face a variety of challenges and being matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister can help them navigate these challenges and reach their potential.

Those who would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer or learn more about how to make a difference in a child’s life, contact the local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way partner agency. In addition to United Way funding, it relies on grants, fundraisers, sponsors and donors.

To help support this agency, community members are invited to attend its 13th annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K on June 20 at Tawawa Park in Sidney. Details can be found on the agency’s website.