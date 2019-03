ANSONIA – The Eck Ary/Douglas Dickey American Legion Post 353 in Ansonia will celebrate 100 years as the largest veterans service organization with an open house.

The open house will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Ansonia post on Mackinaw Street.

During the open house, there will be free tacos and taco salad as well as reduced prices on drinks.

All members and area veterans are welcome to attend.