Buckeye Shoot Out Bracket Pull set for May 25

SIDNEY – The Ohio State Antique Tractor Pullers Association will present the Buckeye Shoot Out Bracket Pull on May 25 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney.

Classes will include Division II 5,500 pound and Division III 5,500 pound. Only the first 50 per-registered tractors by class will be accepted. One entry per tractor will be accepted. Entrants must be registered by May 1.

The hook fee is $50, and admission is $5. Hook fees will be refunded in the event of a rain out.

There is a $1,000 prize for the winner. Second place will win $300, third will win $200, and fourth place will win $100.

There will be a Division II drivers’ meeting at 8 a.m. May 25 with the draw to follow at 8:30 a.m. and elimination beginning at 9 a.m. The Division III drivers’ meeting will follow the Division II final.

For pre-registration, individuals may send their name, address, tractor year, make and model, and division selection to 11633 State Route 362 Minster, OH 45865. Checks should be made payable to OSATPA.

For more information, contact Ben Holthaus at 937-726-4121, Jeff Poeppelman at 937-726-5953 or Karen Holthaus at 937-726-7273.