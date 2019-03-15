2019 Poultry Days lists headliners

VERSAILLES – A festival theme of Rock -N- Roll All Night & Poultry Every Day requires great music and large quantities of poultry. This year offers a new mix of musical styles with new bands, festival favorites and local talent. While the full lineup will be announced soon, the Poultry Days Board is proud to announce the headliners for June 14, 15 and 16.

Northwest, Ohio party rock veterans Brother Believe Me make their Poultry Days debut on Friday, June 14. Featuring a high energy and crowd-interactive stage show, this is one band you don’t miss. Billing themselves as playing “everything but country,” their song selections run the gamut from Bruno Mars to Tom Petty to Metallica to Imagine Dragons – and everything in between.

Saw Creek will be back for Saturday night. Led by experienced musician Steve Rosenbeck, along with his son Zach and two nephews Jared and Jesse Ranly, this country music band specializes in Classic and Top 40 Country music by the likes of Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Kenney Chesney and many more.

Back to Chicken City for the second year, Tricky Dick & The Cover-Ups are a top-tier cover band that will bring Sunday night under the Social Tent to another level. Based in Cleveland, they have performed for thousands of audiences over 10 years. This band has one mission: to make sure everyone has as much fun as possible. An ever-growing song list that is updated weekly ensures that fans never see the same show twice. Members of the band rotate instruments and lead vocals, allowing for a fresh and exciting mix every single time they play.

Visit www.versaillespoultrydays.com for event details and schedules or follow them on Facebook.