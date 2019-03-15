Werner wins Rotary speech contest

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Rotary Club conducted their Four-Way Speech Competition on March 4 at the main office of Second National Bank, and is pleased to announce that Madison Werner a freshman from Greenville High School was selected as the winner. Madison will represent the Greenville Rotary Club at the Rotary District competition on March 31 at Wright State University’s Millett Hall.

The runner-up was Kelsie Ruble and third place went to Sarah Abell, who are also students at Greenville High School.

The Four-Way Speech Competition provides an opportunity for high school students to present a four- to six-minute speech by applying the Rotary Four-Way Test to the concepts of leadership, service to others and life experience. The speech is presented from memory without the aid of podium, notes, displays or props and is the work of the student with no more than 75 words being quoted from others.

The components of the Rotary Four-Way Test are: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? These are the principles that Rotary members adhere to and promote within the community and in their business and personal lives.

All three students were awarded prize money from the Greenville Rotary Club and Madison will have the opportunity to compete for additional cash prizes at the district competition.