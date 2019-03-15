Poultry Days announces headliners

VERSAILLES – While the full lineup will be announced soon, the Poultry Days Board announced the headliners for June 14, 15 and 16.

This year offers a new mix of musical styles with new bands, festival favorites and local talent.

Northwest Ohio party rock veteran group Brother Believe Me will make its Poultry Days debut on June 14. Billing itself as playing “everything but country,” the band’s song selections run the gamut from Bruno Mars to Tom Petty to Metallica to Imagine Dragons – and everything in between.

Saw Creek will be back for June 15. Led by experienced musician Steve Rosenbeck, along with his son Zach and two nephews Jared and Jesse Ranly, this country music band specializes in classic and top 40 country music by the likes of Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Kenney Chesney and many more.

Back to Versailles for the second year, Tricky Dick & The Cover-Ups are a top-tier cover band that will bring June 16 under the Social Tent to another level. Based in Cleveland, the band has performed for thousands of audiences over 10 years. An ever-growing song list that is updated weekly ensures that fans never see the same show twice. Members of the band rotate instruments and lead vocals, allowing for a fresh and exciting mix every single time they play.

Individuals can visit www.versaillespoultrydays.com for event details and schedules or follow the festival on Facebook.