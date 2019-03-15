Union City Junior/Senior High School releases third nine weeks Honor Roll

UNION CITY, Ind. – The following students have been named to the Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2018-19 school year at Union City Junior/Senior High School.

Senior all A’s: Success Brodie, Madison Fischer and Courtney Whitesel.

Junior all A’s: Quinton Adkins, Grace Collins, Evelyn Downey, Allen Gonzalez, Katie Reichard and Derick Williams.

Sophomore all A’s: Ryan Armantrout, Kyle Buckingham, Cristian Cardona, Madison Garrett, an Glunt, Collin Perry, Hunter Reagan, Tabius Reagan, Erik Terriquez, Michael Vore and Chloe Wyatt.

Freshmen all A’s: Mark Brown, Hunter Curry, Camden Downey, Katherine Elliott, Hannah Fischer, Braydon Hoggatt, Cale Jefferis, Hailee Jones, Emily Livingston, Angie Osornio-Machuca, Carlee Rismiller, Andrea Sanders and Christina Sowinski.

Eighth grade all A’s: Parker Abel, Madeline Burns, Jude Connor, Sylaris Denney, Landen Dickman, Emily Evans, Gabriela Gonzalez-Neels, Parker Kerns and Elly O’Connor.

Seventh grade all A’s: Owen Dowler, Camryn Fischer, Zackary Fulk, Rylan Glunt, Angel Nieto and Sullivan Thomas.

Senior A’s and B’s: Jasmine Ballard, Emalee Bocanegra, Jacob Bradbury, Antonio Calderon, Mya Carpenter, Maria Casillas-Romero, Jacob Curry, Reagan Hoggatt, Baylie Hunt, Cameron Luster, Sophia Spence and Corey Whitesel.

Junior A’s and B’s: Payne Abel, Jacob Connor, Mackenzie Green, Gavyn Livingston, Heidi Livingston, Mya Maloy, Ethan Mann, Bryten Stewart, Braxton Wright and Morgan Wymer.

Sophomore A’s and B’s: Areli Banda, Sergio Banda-Duque, Savannah Brewer, Mackenzie Charles, Hunter Clay, Hanna Denney, Lucas Lykins, Madison Moore, Alexandria Partin and Taylor Rains.

Freshmen A’s and B’s: Peyton Bogue, Mariah Claywell, Grace Lutz, Skylie Lutz, Rylan Mote, Kali Strait and Brenden Wright.

Eighth grade A’s and B’s: Kalam Denney, Payton Dye, Leah English, Erika Grimes, Kaylee Hardwick, Raquel Jasso, Makenzi Jeronimo, Heather Lawrence, Emeren Lopez-Mariscal, Evan Mann, Whitney Sells, Grace Shoemaker and Mallory Wymer.

Seventh grade A’s and B’s: Annalise Banda, Wade Botkin, Richard Carmona-Chavez, Kaybree Cooper, Skylar Dye, Jesse Gonzalez, Carlos Lara III, Noah New, Andrew Osornio-Machuca, Corbin Richards, Caiden Roth, Makenna Simmons, Alec Spence and Connor Walser.