Diane Delaplane wins Cancer Association of Darke County’s Gourmet Dinner Raffle

DARKE COUNTY – Diane Delaplane was announced as the winner of the annual Gourmet Dinner Raffle held by Cancer Association of Darke County.

The event was held at the home of Nancy Cooper. Delaplane and her seven guests were treated to a five-course meal prepared by the local dinner club consisting of Nancy Cooper, Amy Breaden, Suzie Brown, Frank Curcio, Julie and Tom Graber and Eileen Litchfield. The meal was prepared, served and cleaned up by the dinner club.

This group provides this service each year for the raffle held by Cancer Association of Darke County. The proceeds from the raffle are used to help local cancer patients in their battles.