Darke County Foundation scholarship applications due March 31

DARKE COUNTY – The application deadline for scholarships through the Darke County Foundation is March 31.

Seniors from the class of 2019 who attend a Darke County high school or are home-schooled in Darke County may apply for scholarships from the Darke County Foundation. New this year, students may live outside Darke County and attend a Darke County high school.

Students planning to attend a four-year college, two-year college or shorter vocational program are encouraged to apply. By filling out one general application, seniors are eligible for about 80 awards worth $160,000. Students can apply at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation.

The Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call 937-548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.