Bradford man dies following crash in Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY — A Bradford man died following a two-vehicle crash in Fort Recovery.

Carth Jones, 63, of Bradford, died March 12 at Miami Valley Hospital as a result of a crash on March 11, according to the Fort Recovery Police Department.

Witness statements and an investigation by the Fort Recovery Police Department revealed that shortly before 1 p.m. March 11 a 2005 Honda van driven by Jones failed to stop at a stop sign on Fort Recovery Minster Road at the intersection with State Route 119. Jones’ vehicle hit a 2012 Chevrolet truck owned by the Ottawa Oil Company Inc. that was driven by 55-year-old Peter Halker from Columbus Grove.

Both men were transported to Mercer Health by St. Henry squads. Halker was treated and released from Mercer Health while Jones was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on March 12.

The Fort Recovery Police Department was assisted by the Southwest Mercer Fire Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.