Commissioners OK amendments

DARKE COUNTY – Commissioners on Wednesday approved an amendment to an agreement with Mote & Associates for the rear security entrance project at the Darke County Courthouse.

A tentative schedule for bidding the project is set for May with bids to be awarded in mid-June. The project is expected to be completed during the summer/fall and last approximately six months, depending on availability of materials.

The contract with Mote & Associates breaks down as follows:

* Topographical survey/grading plan and site design — $5,000

* Obtain site/building information — $4,000

* Building design/structural engineering — $35,000

* Mechanical/electrical design — $13,500

* City architectural review board planning and zoning process — $2,500

* Soil borings and geotechnical report — $750

* DP&L power line consultation — $1,500

* Bidding — $5,000

Also Wednesday, commissioners entered into executive session with assistant prosecutor Margaret Hayes to discuss amendments to litigation filed in November 2017, against drug companies for the opioid crises.

Darke County was one of several Ohio counties to join in filing a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations lawsuit against drug manufacturers and wholesale drug distributors.

Commissioners were not able to discuss the ongoing lawsuit due to a gag order from the judge assigned to the case.

According to the resolution passed following Monday’s executive session, “it continues to be the desire of the Darke County Board of Commissioners to pursue any and all claims for relief in civil litigation captioned in Re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation … against any and all defendants necessary.”