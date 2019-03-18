Greenville Police arrest 3 during drug bust

GREENVILLE — Three Greenville residents are in custody following a narcotics investigation conducted by Greenville Police.

On Friday, officers and detectives from the Greenville Police Department executed a search warrant at 316 Warren St., Greenville.

Officers seized evidence of drug trafficking included cash, drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs during the search.

As a result of the search, Shaun Michael Ginter, 35, of Greenville, was located and arrested on charges of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony. Chelsea Nicole Waldon, 25, of Greenville, also was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Darke County Municipal Court.

On Saturday, officers located Albert Leroy Reed, 42, of Greenville, at the residence and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant through Darke County Common Pleas Court in reference to possession of drugs.

The Greenville Police Department takes a strong stance against criminal/drug activity. Individuals are encouraged to contact the Greenville Police Department to report criminal activity at 937-548-1103 or 937-548-4150, ext. 3. Information may be reported anonymously.

Ginter https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Ginter-MUG.jpg Ginter Reed https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Reed-MUG.jpg Reed Waldon https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Waldon-MUG.jpg Waldon