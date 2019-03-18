Lehman Catholic students compete in District Science Day

SIDNEY – Fourteen students from Lehman Catholic High School participated in the Ohio Academy of Science Upper Miami Valley District Science Day on March 9 at Edison State Community College in Piqua.

Students from Champaign, Darke, Miami and Shelby counties exhibited 118 projects in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Twelve Lehman Catholic students received superior ratings, two students received excellent ratings, and several students received special awards and cash prizes.

Two Lehman Catholic students received the highest superior rating of 40 points for their projects – junior Mary Deafenbaugh for Banana Peel Plastic and freshman Adith Joshua George for Hand Cranked Bactericidal Water Heater.

The following students received a superior rating, earning at least 36 out of 40 points.

Freshmen:

Meghan Chamberlin – Dissipation Station

Molly Greene – Point of Contact

Michael O’Leary – What is the predatory time in an African clawed frog?

David Rossman – What is the accuracy difference in three light source printers?

Annamarie Stiver – Tablets verses Gel

Sophomore:

Alexandra Casillas – Which natural materials clean up oil the best?

Juniors:

Angela Brunner – Fluid with the optimal pH and ascorbic acid to reduce GI side effects in iron absorption.

Seniors:

Cole Gilardi – The most efficient airfoil.

Alex Gleason – Ideal Plant Frequencies

Jacquelyn Schemmel – Caseins and Coagulation

Two Lehman Catholic students received an excellent rating for their projects – freshman Alexis Bollinger for The effect starch has on a liquid and junior Lauren McFarland for Nuts for Energy.

Several Lehman Catholic students received special awards and cash prizes totaling more than $850.

Angela Brunner – second place BASF Award in Medicine & Health, $150

Meghan Chamberlain – Emerson Award for Biochemistry, Cellular & Molecular Biology, $100

Ann Deafenbaugh – first place Troy Fish & Game, $150; Emerson Award in Earth & Environmental, trophy and $100

Cole Gilardi – nominated for Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair; first place American Society of Mechanical Engineers, $75

Michael O’Leary – Emerson Top Award in Behavorial & Social Sciences, trophy and $100

Annamarie Stiver – one free three-credit course at Edison State Community College

Joshua George – nominated for Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair; Fresh Eyes Editing for Biomedical Research, $50; first place Southwest Ohio Water Environmental Association, $100; one free three-credit course at Edison State Community College

The 12 Lehman Catholic students who received a superior rating will compete at the State Science Day held at The Ohio State University in Columbus on May 11 where more than $1 million in scholarships and special awards will be presented.

Faculty of the Lehman Catholic Science Department who mentored the students in preparing for the event included Tracy Hall, Leah Bertke and Science Department Chair Sister Ginny Scherer.

Lehman Catholic High School is the only state-chartered, Roman-Catholic comprehensive institution that provides secondary education for the students of Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties in West Central Ohio. The school is dual accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement and the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association.