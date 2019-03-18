Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia education program offered at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will present an educational program, “Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia,” on March 26 at the Greenville Public Library.

The hour-long program will start at 6 p.m. During the program, participants will learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, the risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease, the stages of the disease and treatments.

The library is located at 520 Sycamore St., Greenville.

To register for the program, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/Dayton.

For more information about Alzheimer’s, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7Helpline at 800-272-3900 or go to alz.org/Dayton.