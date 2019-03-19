Greenville High School grad Sereena Barga drops fourth single, hopes to play show in Greenville

DARKE COUNTY — Greenville High School graduate Sereena Barga released her fourth single on Friday.

Barga released a music video for her debut single, titled “You Love Me,” in August 2018. Her latest, titled “Thinking About You,” came out on Friday.

Barga grew up about a mile down the road from Palestine, in western Darke County, and graduated from Greenville High School in 2010. She later graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, with a degree in public relations and finance. It was then that she decided to relocate to Nashville and begin pursuing a music career.

Barga played a number of live shows during the latter part of 2018, including one in October that was attended by family and friends from the Midwest.

“It turned out to be a huge success,” Barga said. “My mom and grandma were there to watch, and it was so moving. It was the first time they had ever seen me perform as an adult pursuing music as a career in Nashville. I had two more shows before the end of the year, and they were amazing as well.”

It was rewarding, Barga said, to see that people were willing to travel from hours away in order to enjoy her music.

“I had some people drive down all the way from Greenville and Muncie just to see me play,” Barga said. “That was super humbling.”

A personal high point, according to Barga, was when her father attended one of her shows for the first time.

“The last show we played, both my mom and dad were able to attend,” Barga said. “I was super nervous because we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare but also because my dad was going to be in the audience. That night, I stood up and sang songs I wrote for 30 minutes. I choked back tears when I saw my dad crying out of joy from the music. It was a huge moment because my dad never cries.”

Despite the fact she’s played bigger shows, Barga said the one her mother and father attended continues to have a special significance.

“That was probably my favorite show,” Barga said. “Even though only about 20 people showed up, it didn’t matter because both my parents were there supporting me.”

Barga recently began working with a new producer in Nashville by the name of Bailey Sample.

“We started writing together almost every day, for months,” Barga said. “The music we’ve been making has been magical. I’m so excited to have had the opportunity to get to know him and work with him.”

Barga’s first show of 2019 will take place April 4 at a venue in Nashville. Next she’ll perform at Be Here Now DIY Music Venue and Craft Brew Bar in Muncie on April 11 then at a venue in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 12. Finally, Barga plans to perform at Sevier Park Festival in Nashville on May 4.

“I’m looking forward to that one because it’ll be the first festival I’ve ever played,” Barga said.

Above all, Barga wants to show gratitude to her community for their continued support.

“Thank you all so much for supporting me and being interested in my art,” Barga said. “It means the world to me.”

Fans can hear Barga’s latest single,.” Thinking About You,” at https://bit.ly/2OcJtY4

Greenville High School graduate Sereena Barga released her fourth single on Friday. Barga grew up near Palestine in western Darke County.

By Anthony Baker

