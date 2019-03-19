Posted on by

Skylark City Gallery displays works of local ceramicists


Skylark City Gallery is spotlighting the works of local ceramicists Cathy Erwin and Stephanie Schieltz. Skylark City is located at 315 Central Ave. in Greenville. Viewing hours are from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Courtesy photo

