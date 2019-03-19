Skylark City Gallery displays works of local ceramicists

Skylark City Gallery is spotlighting the works of local ceramicists Cathy Erwin and Stephanie Schieltz. Skylark City is located at 315 Central Ave. in Greenville. Viewing hours are from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Skylark City Gallery is spotlighting the works of local ceramicists Cathy Erwin and Stephanie Schieltz. Skylark City is located at 315 Central Ave. in Greenville. Viewing hours are from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_WEB-cermaics.jpg Skylark City Gallery is spotlighting the works of local ceramicists Cathy Erwin and Stephanie Schieltz. Skylark City is located at 315 Central Ave. in Greenville. Viewing hours are from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Courtesy photo