GREENVILLE – Fort Black Order of the Eastern Star will host an Easter/Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 13 at the Greenville Masonic Temple, 200 Memorial Drive, Greenville.

Fort Black OES, a non-profit organization, will have 24 vendors with lots of crafts at the bazaar. There also will be concessions available.

There will be no charge for admittance.