Catholic Adult Singles Club schedules April events

DARKE COUNTY – The Catholic Adult Singles Club has announced its activities for April.

The Catholic Adult Singles Club will attend Mass, have supper and go to the movies on April 6 in Piqua. On April 14 the club will visit a winery in Bryant, Indiana.

The Catholic Adults Singles Club enables its members to enjoy the company of fellow single adults through weekly activities and always is interested in meeting new people to join its group.

For more information about the Catholic Adults Singles Club or any of its activities, call Eileen Lamm at 419-678-8691.