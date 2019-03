ARCANUM – The Village of Arcanum has scheduled meetings for next week.

The service and leisure meeting will be at 5 p.m. Monday. The personnel meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The utility meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

All meetings will be held at 1 Pop Rite Drive, Arcanum.