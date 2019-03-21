Greenville VFW Post 7262 donates to Darke County Fire Chiefs Association

With a donation of more than $1,800 from the Greenville VFW Post 7262, the Darke County Fire Chiefs Association completed the second phase of a fundraising drive for a personnel accountability system. Plans are beginning for a third phase of the project, which will enhance safety and better track personnel for fire departments throughout Darke County. Pictured (l-r) are VFW Post 7262 Junior Vice Commander Don Dietrich, VFW Post 7262 Commander Ron Mills, Greenville Fire Department Assistant Chief Shannon Fritz and Greenville Fire Department Chief Russ Thompson.

With a donation of more than $1,800 from the Greenville VFW Post 7262, the Darke County Fire Chiefs Association completed the second phase of a fundraising drive for a personnel accountability system. Plans are beginning for a third phase of the project, which will enhance safety and better track personnel for fire departments throughout Darke County. Pictured (l-r) are VFW Post 7262 Junior Vice Commander Don Dietrich, VFW Post 7262 Commander Ron Mills, Greenville Fire Department Assistant Chief Shannon Fritz and Greenville Fire Department Chief Russ Thompson. Kyle Shaner | AIM Media Midwest