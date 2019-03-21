Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County receives national recognition

TROY – Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County has been named 2019 Employer of the Year by the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center for supporting nursing staff in pursuit of hospice and palliative nursing certification.

HPCC is considered the premier credentialing organization for hospice and palliative professionals. The Employer of the Year award recognizes the work of an employer that has provided exemplary, sustained support of certification programs for hospice and palliative caregivers who are committed to advancing the quality of care available to those who need pain and management at the end of life.

“Certification is one way to help validate the competence and knowledge of the nursing staff,” said Lora Wilcher, director of clinical services with Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “This award is testimony to the expertise of our clinical team and demonstrates that we are setting the bar for high standards in quality end of life care.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is celebrating 35 years of service to the Miami County region and has achieved a 96 percent certification rate of staff members with two or more years of experience. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, the local community-based, not-for-profit hospice, provides continuing education activities and classes for nurses and nursing assistants in support of their efforts to earn certification between their second and third years of employment.

“We are honored and proud to welcome this recognition of our staff members,” Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Executive Director Heather Bolton said. “Their dedication to continuing education in hospice and palliative care reflects their personal and professional commitment to our mission and to high quality care for our patients and families.”

The Employer of the Year award was presented in March ceremonies at the annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care in Orlando, Florida. This award is presented annually to organizations who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to high quality professional standards for clinicians engaged in hospice and palliative care.