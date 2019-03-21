J. R. Clarke Public Library readies for upcoming events

COVINGTON – The month of March at J. R. Clarke Public Library is the library’s Celebration of Dr. Seuss and His Amazing Books.”

In addition to the decorations and reading Dr. Seuss’s works, the library has a contest planned.

Additionally, at 1:30 p.m. March 27, J. R. Clarke Public Library will host a training session for all staff and patrons on the new SCANPro 3000. This piece of genealogical digital equipment has been purchased for the library’s Historical/Reference Room through the donation of Paul and Anne Sandfort of California. Paul Sandfort’s mother, Lela Francis Sandfort (Shellabarger), was born and raised in Covington.

The SCANPro 3000 is a digital machine for genealogy/newspaper searches, many types of film, slides, microfiche and microfilm. The SCANPro is used in conjunction with a new computer, which can download a variety of media, and a 27 inch monitor and Photo Ready Copier/Scanner, which are donated by J. R. Clarke’s Friends of the Library organization. The location for this workshop will be in the Historical/Reference Room on the top floor.

At 11 a.m. March 30, J. R. Clarke Public Library will honor and celebrate the timeless classic, “The Wizard of Oz.” This is a special day for children ages 5 through adults.

J. R. Clarke Public Library will welcome the Expert Whiz of “The Wizard of Oz,” Logan Harrison, who will talk about his collection of “Oz” favorites, along with many tidbits and unknown pieces of information about the film.

Along with Harrison, patrons will create a Land of Oz craft, eating Munchkin snacks and watching the original production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Everything will take place in the Community Room. The event time period is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Signing up for the event is preferred by calling 937-473-2226 or stopping by the sign-up table. Kids are encouraged to “dress up.”