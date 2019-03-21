Edison State to host summer and fall enrollment event

GREENVILLE – Edison State Community College will host an enrollment event for new and returning students on April 6.

The event will be held between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon at the Piqua, Greenville and Eaton campuses and is designed to expedite the application and enrollment processes for summer classes that begin June 3 and fall classes that begin Aug. 26.

The portion of the enrollment event designated for new students will include a one-stop registration opportunity. Those in attendance will meet with a career pathway adviser to design a personalized education plan, register, enroll in classes, learn about the financial aid process, tour campus, complete orientation and enjoy breakfast.

New students also will be able to complete the ACCUPLACER assessment in reading, writing and math. Students who have previously completed college math and English, or who have qualifying ACT or SAT scores, may not need to take the ACCUPLACER assessment test. Those new to Edison State are asked to arrive at 9 a.m.

Students who started pursuing education from Edison State but stopped attending before completing their degree also are invited to attend. Returning students may arrive any time during the event to register for upcoming summer and fall semester classes, design a personalized education plan, meet with a career pathway adviser to discuss career and academic goals and enjoy breakfast.

To register for the event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/enroll. For more information, call 937-778-8600.