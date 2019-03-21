Bish Discovery Center extends hours

GREENVILLE – Spring is here, and Darke County Parks’ Bish Discovery Center is preparing for local gardeners, cyclists and paddlers with extended hours.

Starting April 2, the center will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from noon-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Guests can stop at the center to rent a bike and spend the day exploring the Tecumseh Trail. Rentals will be available starting April 13.

Guests can take a stroll through the community garden to see what’s growing, see the aquaponics systems in action and learn about upcoming programs.

At 10 a.m. April 13, guests can bike the Tecumseh Trail for National Trail Opening Day at Bish Discovery Center. Registration is required. Bike rentals are available.

At 1 p.m. April 13 will be natural egg dyeing at Bish Discovery Center. The cost is $2, and registration is required.

On The Trail: Camping with Kids will be at 1 p.m. April 20 at Bish Discovery Center. Registration is required for this free event.

In the Garden: Seed Bombs is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 27 at Bish Discovery Center. The cost is $5, and registration is required. Individuals can help renew pollinator habitats by making seed “bombs.”

For more information about upcoming programs and to register, visit darkecountyparks.org. In addition, individuals can call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165 or the Bish Discovery Center at 937-808-4120.