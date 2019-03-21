National Museum of the U.S. Air Force mobile app now available

DAYTON – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has a new museum app that is available to download within USAF Connect, which is an Air Force-wide mobile app designed to enable, engage and empower Airmen by centralizing and increasing access to Air Force information.

The museum app consolidates multiple resources in a single location, easing public access to information, news, social media, exhibits, events calendar and more.

Top features in the museum sub-app include:

General information and location information

News and social media streams

Exhibit and event information

Aviation trivia, visitor poll, must see check-list

Podcast streams, videos and more

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Public Affairs Specialist Ken LaRock, who populated the museum’s app, the goal is to increase visitor engagement by enhancing access to museum information.

“Whether an individual is at the museum or on the go, this new app provides easy access to museum information, podcasts, trivia and much more,” LaRock said. “Additional content will be released in the future, and user feedback is always encouraged to ensure we are meeting the needs of the public.”

Museum visitors and fans are invited to install the free USAF Connect application from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and select the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force when prompted to add favorites. Once added, users can swipe left from the USAF Connect home screen to see the museum platform.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year about 1 million visitors from around the world come to the museum.

For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil or contact the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at 937-255-3286.