Empowering Darke County Youth presentation planned at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – Empowering Darke County Youth Executive Director Bob Robinson and Program Coordinators Kay Sloat and Chelsea Jones will provide an overview of the challenges local students face and the program’s efforts to help them at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Greenville Public Library.

“Darke County has great teachers,” Robinson said. “They care and they work hard, but some students need more. They learn differently. Or they need more time to focus. They may need additional small group work or just another hour at the end of the day to learn.”

Empowering Darke County Youth provides that extra help in its after school and summer tutoring programs. With the help and support of teachers and staff, the program is working, organizers said.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner. The organization has provided more than 10,000 hours of educational support to more than 465 students since 2016.