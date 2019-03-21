Superhero Day scheduled at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – Patrons are invited to attend Superhero Day at 1 p.m. April 6 at the Greenville Public Library.

Kids are invited to come dressed as superheroes, and library staff will play supervillains.

During the first portion of the program, kids will engage in superhero training during which staff will test their strength and skills through a variety of games and activities. The supervillains will, of course, be up to no good from time to time and the heroes will be asked to apprehend the villains and place them in jail.

After the villains have been taken care of and the heroes have completed all of their training, guests will enjoy snacks while watching “Incredibles 2” on the third floor.

For more information, call Julie at 548-3915.