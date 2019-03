DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Solid Waste Management District and 1 Shot Services will host a free appliance recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon March 30 at 6377 Hahn Road near Gettysburg.

Items accepted will include refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners, stoves, dehumidifiers, freezers, furnaces, grills and water heaters.

For more information, call 937-547-0827.