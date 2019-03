ARCANUM – Organizers are accepting applications for the 2019 Old Fashioned Days parade in Arcanum.

The parade will take place starting at 11 a.m. May 18.

Anyone who is interested in participating in the 2019 parade should send an email to arcanumofd@yahoo.com. Once an email is received, organizers will send back an application with additional instructions.

Anyone who doesn’t have an email can contact Jason Blackburn at 937-621-2166 and an application will be mailed.