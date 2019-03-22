Greenville Board of Education discusses stadium facility

GREENVILLE – Greenville Board of Education continues to plan for a new facility to be constructed at the high school sports complex.

On Thursday, the board held a work session prior to its regular monthly meeting to discuss plans.

The district is continuing to work with Mote & Associates to develop plans for a building to be constructed between the football field and track areas, which would include space for concessions, restroom facilities, locker room and training rooms, Superintendent Doug Fries said.

During its regular meeting Thursday, the board approved a contract with Garmann Miller Architects & Engineers in the amount of $9,500 to provide drawings, specifications, oversee the bidding process and the project of asphalt reseal and restriping of the Jennings Center parking area, mill and fill a 162 square patch at the K-8 building, crack fill, seal and restriping of the staff parking at the district’s transportation complex, and repaving of the transportation complex.

The contract will be paid with permanent improvement and maintenance funds.

Also Thursday, school Treasurer Jenna Jurosic and her staff were awarded the Auditor of State Award with Distinction for receiving a clean audit for the school district. A representative from State Auditor Keith Faber’s office presented the award to Jurosic during the board meeting.

In other business Thursday, the board:

• Approved a five-year contract with META for internet access. The bandwidth will be doubled coming into the district at 2 Gbps and the connection to Memorial Hall/Transportation will be increased to five times, to 500 Mbps. The total cost over the five-year contract is $340,150. The cost for the first year is $70,630 and for the second through fifth years is $67,380 each year. The cost each year for the past three years was $79,925 with less bandwidth to the district and between the K-8 building and Memorial Hall/Transportation.

• Approved a resolution to reemploy Jurosic as district treasurer. Jurosic’s contract expires at the end of July. On Thursday, the board approved a five-year $85,000 per year contract, effective Aug. 1, 2019 through July 31, 2024.

• Accepted the resignation of Scott Eberwine, NJROTC instructor, effective June 30.

Jurosic receives five-year contract