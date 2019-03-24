Greenville City Park Board discusses bandshell memorial, Little Turtle statue

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Park Board discussed grant applications, potential relocation of park facilities, the construction of a monument honoring donors to the new Marling Bandshell and the installation of a statue of Chief Little Turtle on the park’s main island at its monthly meeting Thursday.

Dustin Nealeigh, of Greenville-based Nealeigh Design Group, presented the board with an $8,900 estimate for construction of a limestone monument in the park. The monument would include four plaques featuring the names of those who donated to the construction of the new bandshell, as well as the names of past directors of the Greenville Municipal Concert Band.

Board member Dale Musser indicated he was uncomfortable with the amount of the estimate and would like to see another quote. Nealeigh indicated the board might be able to save as much as $1,500 by building the monument out of manufactured stone rather than limestone. He agreed to work up a new estimate in time for the board’s next meeting in April.

Park Manager Deb Fall presented the board with photos of the statue of Chief Little Turtle intended to be placed on the park’s main island. Fall said work on installing the statue was expected to begin June 11.

Fall also informed the board that a $200 donation from the Darke County Foundation had been put toward construction of the bandshell plaque and that she’d received an $11,615 estimate for repairs to one of the park’s shelters, which had sustained damage from a falling tree. Fall indicated she would pursue two more estimates for the shelter repairs.

Greenville Safety Director Curt Garrison updated the board on the city’s pending application for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Natureworks Grant.

Garrison also discussed the grant during February’s meeting, saying the park might be eligible for between $60,000 and $70,000 in funds. ODNR-funded projects must involve improvements to sites or facilities that are accessible to the public, display signs acknowledging receipt of the Natureworks Grant and comply with all Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated accessibility requirements.

Garrison let the board know that the Greenville City Council had appropriated the funds for the Natureworks Grant application.

Relocation of the park manager’s office and equipment storage facilities also was discussed during last month’s meeting, with board members expressing concern that Greenville City Schools’ planned Harmon Field expansion likely would result in the park’s current facility being bulldozed.

Garrison informed the board that he’d spoken with Greenville Schools Superintendent Doug Fries.

“He said that as far as he knows that building won’t be razed any time soon,” Garrison said.

The board discussed relocating the facility to South Park in February, but board member John Baumgardner indicated on Thursday that he thought the board should wait on that project until it received more definite information about the grant and the school board’s intentions regarding Harmon Field.

By Anthony Baker

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com.

