Liberty Township trustees plan for spring clean-up at cemeteries

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – The Liberty Township trustees will conduct spring clean-up for the township cemeteries, including but not limited to Palestine Cemetery, Bass Cemetery and Clemens Cemetery.

Families and loved ones are asked to remove all decorations and items on and around the gravesites by April 15 so the grounds can be properly maintained. These items include, but are not limited to, shepherd’s hooks or a similar type and decorations/flowers not attached or sitting on the monument.

The trustees also ask that individuals pay particular attention to the rules listed, which excludes any digging, planting or use of glass containers. The rules are in place for the safety of everyone, especially cemetery workers.

When placing arrangements on gravesites, all arrangements must be in the vase attached to the marker or a monument saddle arrangement. The only exception will be Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day and Christmas. Any other arrangements must be removed or the arrangements can be removed by cemetery caretakers one week following these special occasions.

Anyone who has questions regarding the cemeteries in Liberty Township should call Scott Brewer, Mike Foreman or Curt Hiatt.