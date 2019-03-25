Greenville Masonic Lodge to host pancake breakfast

GREENVILLE – Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143 will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. April 20 at Greenville Masonic Temple, 200 Memorial Drive, Greenville.

The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea and orange juice. The suggested donation is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger.

Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit Darke County Special Olympics.

For those who cannot attend, donations will be accepted. Donations may be sent to Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143 P.O. Box 44, Greenville, OH 45331.

Tickets may be purchased at the door the day of the breakfast.