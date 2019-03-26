Franklin Monroe students compete in BPA state competitions

COLUMBUS – Students in the Franklin Monroe High School-MVCTC Business Satellite in Business Professionals of America traveled to Columbus on March 14-15 to participate in state competitive events.

Students who participated were Corina Conley in Fundamental Accounting, Darcy Denlinger in Payroll Accounting, Clay Eikenberry and Ting Hao Zheng in Banking & Finance, Simon Mote in Fundamental Word Processing, Chloe Brumbaugh in Intermediate Word Processing, Audrey Cable and Chase Osterday in Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications, Amy Besecker in Extemporaneous Speech, Nicole Brocious in Prepared Speech and Christiana Singer in Interview Skills.

Amy Besecker and Christiana Singer placed in the top 10 of their respective events. Clay Eikenberry placed in the top 10 for the Financial Math & Analysis open event contest.

Darcy Denlinger placed fifth, Ting Hao Zheng placed first, Chloe Brumbaugh placed third, Chase Osterday placed second and Nicole Brocious placed first, qualifying them for national competition May 1-5 in Anaheim, California.

BPA is the premier career and technical student organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields.

BPA has 45,000 members in over 1,800 chapters in 25 states and Puerto Rico. BPA is a co-curricular organization that supports business and information technology educators by offering co-curricular exercises based on national standards.

As a co-curricular activity, Business Professionals of America has the ability to enhance student participation in professional, civic, service and social endeavors. Business Professionals of America members participate in these activities to accomplish its goals of self-improvement, leadership development, professionalism, community service, career development, public relations, student cooperation and safety and health.