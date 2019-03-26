Franklin Monroe-MVCTC hosts BPA Week

PITSBURG – Students in the Franklin Monroe High School-MVCTC Business Satellite in Business Professionals of America hosted BPA Week from Feb. 11-14

Students participated in themed dress days, held a penny stall during first period to raise money for Special Olympics and held a canned food drive. Students raised and donated $245 to Darke County Special Olympics. Students also collected 112 canned goods that were donated to a local food bank to help those in need.

BPA is the premier career and technical student organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields.

BPA has 45,000 members in more than 1,800 chapters in 25 states and Puerto Rico. BPA is a co-curricular organization that supports business and information technology educators by offering co-curricular exercises based on national standards.

As a co-curricular activity, Business Professionals of America has the ability to enhance student participation in professional, civic, service and social endeavors. Business Professionals of America members participate in these activities to accomplish its goals of self-improvement, leadership development, professionalism, community service, career development, public relations, student cooperation and safety and health.