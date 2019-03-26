April events planned at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – Spring is a season filled with activities, and the Arcanum Public Library has resources to help.

Patrons can come in to make copies, send a fax, pick up a packet of seeds, use the computers and more. They also can pick up a book or movie to enjoy.

There will be weekly activities in April for children. StoryTime for preschoolers will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Children listen to stories, sing songs, make a craft and more.

Kids in grade school can come to SPARK after school from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays to play games, meet with friends and learn something new.

At 6 p.m. April 4, the library will host a 2109 community read event titled “DNA Testing Ethics: Things to Consider.” Amie Tennant will present a look at the genetic genealogy standards of 2015 to consider what sound ethical practices in the field of genealogy. There is no registration needed for this drop-in event.

There will be an adult coloring session at 4 p.m. April 9. Patrons can come relax with other adults and color with provided supplies. No registration is needed.

Also on April 9, the book club will meet at 5:30 p.m. There is no need to register, and newcomers are always welcome.

The APL is holding an introduction to bees and other pollinators at 6:30 p.m. April 25. Patrons will hear about the importance of bees and other insects, how to be sure to help provide them with what they need to survive and more. No registration is needed for this event.

Patrons can call the library for more information at 937-692-8484 or check out the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook and Twitter.