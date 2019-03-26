Mississinawa Valley announces honor roll

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley Schools announced the Honor Roll and Merit Roll of students for the third quarter of the 2018-19 school year. Merit Roll is only for seventh through 12th grades.

All-A Honor Roll

Seniors: Abigail Abel, Isabelle Barga, Daisy Brim, Sidnie Hunt, Matt Slyder and Grant Stachler.

Juniors: Damien Hampton, Zach Longfellow, Alexis Matchett and Alex Scholl.

Sophomores: Trey Godfrey, Cynthia Morgan, Benjamin Philiposian and Riley Price.

Freshmen: Taylor Cunningham, Brianna Fennig, Tyler Grow, Madison Hayes, Katie Ibarra, Cammie Johns, Zayne Lavy, Kayla Shafer, Marcella Terriquez and Madison Townsend.

Eighth grade: Gabby Elizondo, Sierra Grim, Jocelyn Hoggatt, Xochitl Lozana-Licona, Krista Miller, Lilly Severance, Ava Stump and Nedi Velasco.

Seventh grade: Makenna Guillozet, Aron Hunt, Brenna Price and Braxton Trump.

Sixth grade: Shelby Fennig, Harley Hanes, Daniel Hartzell and Taylee Woodbury.

Fifth grade: Cora Hoggatt, Makenna Hoggatt, Danika Neargarder, Iris Schneider, Brooklyn Seubert and Allyson Waymire.

Fourth grade: Rylie Alexander, Lilly Geesaman, Ella Godfrey, Ava Hummel, Zachariah McKeeth, Rachel Philiposian and Elliott Seubert.

A-B Honor Roll

Seniors: Laura Bland (MVCTC), Arianna Caixba (MVCTC), Trent Collins, Jolie Elson (MVCTC), Amanda Jeffers (MVCTC), Bailey Johnson, Justin Miller, Oliva Murphy, Lucas Newbauer, Cole Simons, Sophie Spitler, Ean Tripp and Brandon White.

Juniors: Breanna Burkhart, Cody Dirksen, Josh Fett, Kelsey Hittle, Lyndsay Johns, Kya Lavy, Brianna Puderbaugh, Anthony Reno, Emily Schmitz and Blake Scholl.

Sophomores: Taylor Collins, Wyatt Feltner, Maria Ojeda-Avilez, Gabrielle Rammel, Emily Scholl, Leah Scholl and Taylor Stachler.

Freshmen: Noemi Arrona, Angel Avilez-Trejo, Zaya DeLaTorre-Barron, Jacob Dircksen, Jacob Dirmeyer, Madelynn Hiestand, Alexis Spradling, Kennedy Stachler, Gavin Stastny, Kaiden Stewart, Gracie Townsend, Caleb Trobridge and Davian Trump.

Eighth grade: Alexa Gaona, Ben Hartzell, Naomi Hathaway, AJ Waymire and Judah Ben Winchester.

Seventh grade: Adriana Baxin, Breanna Germann, Thomas Gower, Paytyn Hiestand, Aaron Hummel, Tanner Lechty, Alex Lozano-Licona, Noelia Lucero, Christina Mangen, Brandon Miller, Ingrid Ojeda-Avilez, Tristen Reichard, Diana Rodriguez Garcia and Kenzea Townsend.

Sixth grade: Matthew Arnold-Wright, Aubrie Cooley, Ethan Grow, Jacquelynn Lewchenko, Koehn Mote and Kylee Saintignon.

Fifth grade: Baylee Brumbaugh, Keanan Cunningham, Kaylee Hutzell, Dakota Jenkins, Cali Johns, Liberty Landis, Nevaeh McIntire, Matalin Meyer, Phoenix Mote, Cayde Neukam, Trinity Reichard and Wyatt Stump.

Fourth grade: Jaxin Beanblossom, Emma Brock, Adriana Clemons, Hunter Cox, Jailyn Gahret, Carson Hamilton, Caden Hanes, Tydreck Houser, Caylyn Monticue, Remington Morgan, Kayaa Mote, Gentry Newbauer, Zaylee Pruitt, Gretchen Rodeheffer, Taylor Short, Zhayd Trittschuh and Maia Wisner.

Merit Roll

Seniors: Casey Carrico (MVCTC), Kyler Guillozet, Will Hall, DJ Howell, Elijah Livingston and Macy Stewart.

Juniors: Jessica Camacho, Chelsea Deal, Max Dirmeyer, Mason Hardwick, Stormie Hester, Mason Hiestand, Mason Hummel, Ayanna Miller and Cameron Shimp.

Sophomores: Caiden Beanblosom, Dalton Brim, Olivia Caixba, Roman Dircksen, Bailey Emrick, Mackenzie Hamilton, Colton Hardwick, Damon Howell, Sandy Padilla, Michael Rammel, Chelsea Randall, Ellie Reichard, Jacob Tedrow, Hawk Thomas, Dillin Williams and Sara Yount.

Freshmen: Alison Byram, Josie Deaton and Emma Wagner.

Eighth grade: Zachary Binkley, Devon Mangen and Kailey Yohey.

Seventh grade: Lacey Bowers, Anthony Ibarra and Adi Schmitz.