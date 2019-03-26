Dingwerth named Maria Stein Art Show & Sale judge

MARIA STEIN – Shaun Thomas Dingwerth has been named as the Maria Stein Shrine’s ninth annual 2019 Maria Stein Art Show & Sale judge.

Dingwerth has served as the executive director at the Richmond Art Museum in Richmond, Indiana, since 2004. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Indiana University. Before becoming the executive director, he served as the director of operations for five years and served on the Board of Trustees of the Richmond Art Museum for three years.

Dingwerth has been curator of numerous exhibitions, including “The Overbecks: Hannah and Her Sisters,” “From California to Indiana: The Art of Charles Conner” and “Rural Material Culture: Selections from Indiana and Borders.” His publication, “The Richmond Group Artists,” was released by Indiana University Press in May 2014.

He also has had articles published in national art magazines including “Plein Air Magazine” and “Fine Art Connoisseur.” He served on the board of the Richmond Symphony Orchestra and is the facilitator for the Wayne County Cultural Alliance and Arts Fusion. He is frequently asked to juror at area art exhibitions across Indiana and Ohio.

The 2019 Maria Stein Art Show & Sale will be held June 22-28 in the Gast Gallery, located on the second-floor of the Shrine. The event is held in conjunction with the Maria Stein Country Fest and is open to the public.

Each year 25-30 artists submit their original artwork for display and judging. Artwork is judged on specific criteria, and applicants have the opportunity to win monetary prizes. The 2018 Best of Show was awarded to Anna Fisher from Wapakoneta.

For information regarding sponsorship opportunities, contact Diana Russell at 419-925-4532 or d.russell@mariasteinshrine.org.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein.

For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.