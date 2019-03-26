Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers to meet April 8

COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers will hold its next meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. April 8.

The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room located at 809 W. Main St. in Coldwater.

The guest speaker for the April meeting will be Amy Kemper, demonstrating the benefits of yoga. Social time with a light snack will follow.

In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members.

For information, call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email also is available at Rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.