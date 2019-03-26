Delk resigns Arcanum council seat, Genovesi sworn in

ARCANUM — An Arcanum council member has tendered her resignation, and her replacement was quickly appointed during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Arcanum Village Council.

Former Council Member Vanessa Delk submitted her resignation in a March 20 letter to council, citing only “extenuating circumstances” for her decision to resign. She had served on council since Jan. 1, 2012.

Arcanum Mayor Greg Baumle administered the oath of office to Rick Genovesi following an unanimous vote by council approving his appointment. Council met in executive session to interview Genovesi for Delk’s seat just prior to the vote.

Genovesi currently works for the Darke County Adult Probation Department. Before this, he served as a deputy with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years.

He will fill the remainder of Delk’s term, which runs through the remainder of 2019. He has the option to run for election to the seat in his own right in November.

Arcanum Mayor Greg Baumle (left) administers the oath of office to Rick Genovesi (right) during Tuesday night's Arcanum Village Council meeting. Genovesi was appointed by council to fill the seat of Vanessa Delk, who resigned March 20.

By Erik Martin emartin@aimmediamidwest.com

