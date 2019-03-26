The University of Findlay Jazz Ensemble presents spring concert

FINDLAY – The University of Findlay Jazz Ensemble recently performed “A Salute to the Jazz Masters” during its annual spring concert in the Winebrenner Building’s TLB Auditorium.

Under the direction of music professor Jack Taylor, the band performed music by Louis Armstrong; the big band masters including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman; and icons of the modern jazz era including Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie and others.

Local students included Isabella Whiting of Lewisburg.

Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 60 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees and four doctoral degrees. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the university is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.