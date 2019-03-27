Edison State to host RN to BSN information fair

PIQUA – Edison State Community College will host a registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing information fair from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 12 in the Emerson Center at the Piqua Campus.

Current nursing students and practicing nurses are invited to learn about the opportunities available to them in pursuing a baccalaureate degree.

Representatives from 16 universities will be available to share information about their completion programs and to guide interested nurses toward their next steps for enrollment. This event gives prospective students the ability to obtain information about many programs in one visit.

The faculty and administration at Edison State work collaboratively with all of the represented universities to provide for a smooth pathway to the BSN degree.

Nursing students currently taking the capstone class will graduate in May and applications are being accepted now through July 31 for students interested in beginning Edison State’s nursing program in January 2020.

For more information, contact Edison State Associate Professor of Nursing Rick Roberts at rroberts@edisonohio.edu.