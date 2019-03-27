Union City football coach speaks to Lions Club

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday at the Union City Community Room.

The meeting started with a meal of chicken and noodles and mashed potatoes prepared by D’s Restaurant. The program for the evening was presented by new Union City High School varsity football coach Kieth Maloy.

Maloy’s football coaching started in 1996 when he was hired as an assistant coach in Union City. This will be his second stint as head coach of the Indians. When asked why he returned, he said he sees it as an opportunity to be a part of the players’ lives and to pour into their lives in a positive way.

Maloy was the youth pastor at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Union City and is currently the pastor at the Spartanburg Christian Church in Randolph County.

Maloy wants to change the culture in athletics at Union City. The program he will use is called Indians 360 and focuses on the mind, body and soul of each athlete. He wants his athletes to be able to contribute to society in a positive way when they leave school.

Also, the Lions Pancake day is from 6 a.m. to noon April 6 at the Union City Elks.